2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

$995 THREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL!!

First three months rent $995.00, $1,195.00 for remainder of lease.



FREE SMART TV with move in!



Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!



Available: Immediately

1st and 2nd Floor Available



Application fee

$50 per applicant



To apply

WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM



One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown

$250 pet fee



Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826

407-832-4142

Call Today to schedule a showing!

We are located on

2501 N Alafaya Trl

Minutes from waterford lakes, dining, shopping, 408, UCF and much more

Community Amenities

Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Volley ball, onsite laundry facility