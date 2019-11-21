All apartments in University
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM

2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116

2559 N Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2559 N Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
$995 THREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL!!
First three months rent $995.00, $1,195.00 for remainder of lease.

FREE SMART TV with move in!

Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more! Rent includes basic cable and internet, water, sewer, and trash! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!

Available: Immediately
1st and 2nd Floor Available

Application fee
$50 per applicant

To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown
$250 pet fee

Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826
407-832-4142
Call Today to schedule a showing!
We are located on
2501 N Alafaya Trl
Minutes from waterford lakes, dining, shopping, 408, UCF and much more
Community Amenities
Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Volley ball, onsite laundry facility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 have any available units?
2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 have?
Some of 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 currently offering any rent specials?
2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 is pet friendly.
Does 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 offer parking?
No, 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 does not offer parking.
Does 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 have a pool?
No, 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 does not have a pool.
Does 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 have accessible units?
No, 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2559 N. Alafaya Trl # 116 has units with air conditioning.
