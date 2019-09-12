All apartments in University
Find more places like 2553 Alafaya Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2553 Alafaya Trail
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

2553 Alafaya Trail

2553 Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2553 Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
2 bedroom 1 bath in Windmill Point Condo Community $975 -

2 bedroom / 1 bath downstairs unit in the popular Wind Mill Point Condominium Community.

Community offers : tennis courts, swimming pool, volley ball court, and on-site laundry facility.
The location is ideal for anyone who needs to be near the UCF campus, or E. Colonial Drive, the 417 and 408 ramps.
The property features a screened patio with storage, tile flooring and updated kitchen.
Enjoy the affordable lifestyle offered by this wonderfully located unit!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1863490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Alafaya Trail have any available units?
2553 Alafaya Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2553 Alafaya Trail have?
Some of 2553 Alafaya Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Alafaya Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Alafaya Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Alafaya Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2553 Alafaya Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2553 Alafaya Trail offer parking?
No, 2553 Alafaya Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2553 Alafaya Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2553 Alafaya Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Alafaya Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2553 Alafaya Trail has a pool.
Does 2553 Alafaya Trail have accessible units?
No, 2553 Alafaya Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Alafaya Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Alafaya Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2553 Alafaya Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2553 Alafaya Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology