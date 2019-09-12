2553 Alafaya Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

2 bedroom 1 bath in Windmill Point Condo Community $975 -



2 bedroom / 1 bath downstairs unit in the popular Wind Mill Point Condominium Community.



Community offers : tennis courts, swimming pool, volley ball court, and on-site laundry facility.

The location is ideal for anyone who needs to be near the UCF campus, or E. Colonial Drive, the 417 and 408 ramps.

The property features a screened patio with storage, tile flooring and updated kitchen.

Enjoy the affordable lifestyle offered by this wonderfully located unit!



No Pets Allowed



