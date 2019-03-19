All apartments in University
Find more places like 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 10206 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 10206, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath!! A Must SEE! Water Included! - Enjoy this spacious,1 bedroom 1 bath condo with washer and dryer included!! Over 500 square feet of living space all to yourself!! Featuring large galley style kitchen with Refrigerator, Range, and Dishwasher. Wood Laminate and tile flooring. Need a closet space? The large master has a great walk-in closet!

Located less than 5 minutes from UCF!! Minutes to Waterford Shopping, 417, entertainment and more! The community offers 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center, and Onsite Auto Care Center.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive

$995.00.00 Monthly Rent
$995.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE3613847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 have any available units?
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 have?
Some of 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 is pet friendly.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 offer parking?
No, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 does not offer parking.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 have a pool?
Yes, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 has a pool.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 have accessible units?
No, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University 3 BedroomsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology