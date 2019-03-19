2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 10206

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath!! A Must SEE! Water Included! - Enjoy this spacious,1 bedroom 1 bath condo with washer and dryer included!! Over 500 square feet of living space all to yourself!! Featuring large galley style kitchen with Refrigerator, Range, and Dishwasher. Wood Laminate and tile flooring. Need a closet space? The large master has a great walk-in closet!
Located less than 5 minutes from UCF!! Minutes to Waterford Shopping, 417, entertainment and more! The community offers 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center, and Onsite Auto Care Center.
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive
$995.00.00 Monthly Rent
$995.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
