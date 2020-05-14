2533 N. Alafaya Trl # 61

Amenities
THREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL $995.00 for the first three months. Remainder of lease $1,295.00
RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH! Which will save you BIG on your bills! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!
FREE SMART TV with move in! Call 407-275-8950
Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more!
Application fee
$50 per applicant
To apply
WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM
One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown
$250 pet fee
Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826
407-275-8950