2533 N. Alafaya Trl # 61

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

THREE MONTH RENT SPECIAL $995.00 for the first three months. Remainder of lease $1,295.00



RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH! Which will save you BIG on your bills! Call now for a showing. This won't last long!



FREE SMART TV with move in! Call 407-275-8950



Two bedroom, one bath unit is the perfect place for you to call home. This unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a double vanity, and a screened in patio, perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee. Conveniently located next to Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408, and so much more!



Application fee

$50 per applicant



To apply

WATSONREALESTATE.MANAGEBUILDING.COM



One pet allowed; under 20 pounds full grown

$250 pet fee



Our office is located at 2501 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando FL, 32826



407-275-8950