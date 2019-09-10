All apartments in University
1737 Circe Lake Court

1737 Circe Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Circe Lake Court, University, FL 32826

Amenities

- 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 1 car garage
- Available from August 1, 2019 (You can get keys before then if needed to help with your move)
- Conveniently located near UCF (4 miles), Waterford lakes (3 miles), Avalon park town center (4 miles), 408 and other shopping and dining locations.
- Nicely painted, bright and open floor plan
- Master bedroom: 14x12, Bed Room 2: 12x11, Bed Room 3: 14x10
- Living Room 16x23, Kitchen 14x11 (Eat in Kitchen)
- Nicely tiled living room, kitchen areas and bath rooms
- Range, Side by side Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
- Central air, central heat
- Cable jacks in all rooms
- Washer and dryer included
- A patio slab off Kitchen
- Walk to food and grocery (Winn Dixie), CVS, Walgreen, Subway, friendly restaurants
- Perfect location for students. Very close to UCF, only 6-8 minutes to campus. College students from UCF,Valencia College,Seminole College and Full Sail are welcome
- Rent $1,450 per month and $1,450 security deposit. $200 seperate deposit for approved pets
No application Fee
Nitty Gritty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Apartments Near Colleges

