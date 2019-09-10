1737 Circe Lake Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 1 car garage

- Available from August 1, 2019 (You can get keys before then if needed to help with your move)

- Conveniently located near UCF (4 miles), Waterford lakes (3 miles), Avalon park town center (4 miles), 408 and other shopping and dining locations.

- Nicely painted, bright and open floor plan

- Master bedroom: 14x12, Bed Room 2: 12x11, Bed Room 3: 14x10

- Living Room 16x23, Kitchen 14x11 (Eat in Kitchen)

- Nicely tiled living room, kitchen areas and bath rooms

- Range, Side by side Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher

- Central air, central heat

- Cable jacks in all rooms

- Washer and dryer included

- A patio slab off Kitchen

- Walk to food and grocery (Winn Dixie), CVS, Walgreen, Subway, friendly restaurants

- Perfect location for students. Very close to UCF, only 6-8 minutes to campus. College students from UCF,Valencia College,Seminole College and Full Sail are welcome

- Rent $1,450 per month and $1,450 security deposit. $200 seperate deposit for approved pets

No application Fee

- For more information call or text