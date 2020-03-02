All apartments in University
14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE

14807 Bonnybridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14807 Bonnybridge Drive, University, FL 32826
University Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sleek tile and durable vinyl plank flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, charming, neutral cabinets, and a breakfast bar/nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, screened backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14807 BONNYBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
