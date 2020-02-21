14068 Ithaca Way

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

College Heights 3/2 - Clean, well maintained, three bedroom and two bathroom single family home with two car garage. One story, split floor plan, built in 1990, and with about 1,200 square feet of living space. Concrete block exterior. New AC. Washer/dryer hookups in garage. Lawn care included.



Criteria:

- One compete application per adult

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions for entire household

- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household

- 2 pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds, 55 lbs. limit per pet and $500 pet deposit



(RLNE5536536)