14001 FURMAN AVENUE

This great three bedroom home is located in College Heights just minutes to shopping, restaurants, 417. Ceramic tile flooring & carpet. The property includes a spacious split floor plan with big vaulted ceilings, great room, nicely appointed eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook, nice master suite with double sinks and walk-in closet, two more bedrooms, full size washer/dryer available, vinyl fenced yard and two car garage with openers. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly (small pets preferred) home with approval and non-refundable pet fee.