Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:54 PM

14001 FURMAN AVENUE

14001 Furman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14001 Furman Avenue, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great three bedroom home is located in College Heights just minutes to shopping, restaurants, 417. Ceramic tile flooring & carpet. The property includes a spacious split floor plan with big vaulted ceilings, great room, nicely appointed eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook, nice master suite with double sinks and walk-in closet, two more bedrooms, full size washer/dryer available, vinyl fenced yard and two car garage with openers. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly (small pets preferred) home with approval and non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14001 FURMAN AVENUE have any available units?
14001 FURMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 14001 FURMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 14001 FURMAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14001 FURMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14001 FURMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 FURMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14001 FURMAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 14001 FURMAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 14001 FURMAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 14001 FURMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14001 FURMAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 FURMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 14001 FURMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 14001 FURMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14001 FURMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 FURMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14001 FURMAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14001 FURMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14001 FURMAN AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

