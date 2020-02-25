All apartments in University
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE

11030 Rouse Run Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11030 Rouse Run Circle, University, FL 32817

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in this conveniently located home minutes from the YMCA, shops and Jay Blanchard park. This Specious 4 bedroom 2 bath home is what your family is looking for. Features living room, family room, dining area. Large master Bedroom and guest rooms. If you love the out doors life you can enjoy a short walk to Jay Blanchard Park and the Blanchard Trail. Walking distance from University High school and a short drive to Waterford Lakes. Easy access to major roads and highways. Our office caps roommates at three per property. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have any available units?
11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have?
Some of 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

