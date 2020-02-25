11030 ROUSE RUN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Live in this conveniently located home minutes from the YMCA, shops and Jay Blanchard park. This Specious 4 bedroom 2 bath home is what your family is looking for. Features living room, family room, dining area. Large master Bedroom and guest rooms. If you love the out doors life you can enjoy a short walk to Jay Blanchard Park and the Blanchard Trail. Walking distance from University High school and a short drive to Waterford Lakes. Easy access to major roads and highways. Our office caps roommates at three per property. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.