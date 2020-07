Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great location and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath. All tile floors, tones of space, remodeled all white kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Large living area with big windows for maximum light. Gorgeous landscaping with sprinkles. Outdoor patio in backyard excellent for entertaining with extra storage. Renovated bathrooms. Ample laundry room complete with washer and dryer. New AC Unit. A perfect place to call home!