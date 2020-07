Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house is located in the well established neighborhood of Park Manor. Centrally located close to major HWYS such as 417 and 408 for easy access to Downtown Orlando, Orlando International Airport and tourist attractions. Just minutes from UCF and Waterford Lakes Town Center. APPLICATION FEE $100 ONLY. MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE TODAY!