All apartments in Union Park
Find more places like 615 HERONS NEST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
615 HERONS NEST COURT
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

615 HERONS NEST COURT

615 Heron's Nest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

615 Heron's Nest Court, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well cared for 2001SF 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 2-car garage located in a cul-de-sac. Home features a split floor plan with separate formal living/dining area and an open and spacious family room. Vaulted Ceilings. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and breakfast bar. All appliances in kitchen - Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Range, Disposal. Family room has glass sliders that lead into a well manicured fully fenced back yard with a large open patio offering lots of privacy. Master bedroom (15x14) offers a large walk-in closet, double sinks in the master bath with garden tub, stand up shower, enclosed toilet. Ceiling fans have been installed in all bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer are included. 2-car garage with automatic opener. Located close to mail box. Excellent Location on Rouse Road and Bloomfield near the Hwy 408 overpass and Lake Underhill Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 HERONS NEST COURT have any available units?
615 HERONS NEST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 615 HERONS NEST COURT have?
Some of 615 HERONS NEST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 HERONS NEST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
615 HERONS NEST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 HERONS NEST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 615 HERONS NEST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 615 HERONS NEST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 615 HERONS NEST COURT offers parking.
Does 615 HERONS NEST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 HERONS NEST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 HERONS NEST COURT have a pool?
No, 615 HERONS NEST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 615 HERONS NEST COURT have accessible units?
No, 615 HERONS NEST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 615 HERONS NEST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 HERONS NEST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 HERONS NEST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 HERONS NEST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLBithlo, FLWedgefield, FL
Fern Park, FLFairview Shores, FLLongwood, FLPine Castle, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology