615 HERONS NEST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well cared for 2001SF 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 2-car garage located in a cul-de-sac. Home features a split floor plan with separate formal living/dining area and an open and spacious family room. Vaulted Ceilings. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and breakfast bar. All appliances in kitchen - Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Range, Disposal. Family room has glass sliders that lead into a well manicured fully fenced back yard with a large open patio offering lots of privacy. Master bedroom (15x14) offers a large walk-in closet, double sinks in the master bath with garden tub, stand up shower, enclosed toilet. Ceiling fans have been installed in all bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer are included. 2-car garage with automatic opener. Located close to mail box. Excellent Location on Rouse Road and Bloomfield near the Hwy 408 overpass and Lake Underhill Road.