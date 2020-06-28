9872 Trumpet Vine Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Trinity Upgraded 2B/2.5BTH Townhome in Thousand Oaks - !! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

Award winning floor plan in desirable Trinity area. This unit features an entry foyer opening up to a spacious living room. A large formal dining room has a convenient pass through to the kitchen. Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops as well as GE stainless steel appliances. The standard 42" Maple kitchen cabinets offer plenty of storage space for the most ambitious cook. Owners suite with tile floor and garden tub and double closet and sitting area. Flexible den has a multitude of possible uses from office to library to sitting and to game room. The back slider opens to a covered patio and that includes a storage room for outside furniture and included shutters.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history



(RLNE5121297)