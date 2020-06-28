All apartments in Trinity
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

9872 Trumpet Vine Loop

9872 Trumpet Vine Loop · No Longer Available
Location

9872 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL 34655

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Trinity Upgraded 2B/2.5BTH Townhome in Thousand Oaks - !! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!
Award winning floor plan in desirable Trinity area. This unit features an entry foyer opening up to a spacious living room. A large formal dining room has a convenient pass through to the kitchen. Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops as well as GE stainless steel appliances. The standard 42" Maple kitchen cabinets offer plenty of storage space for the most ambitious cook. Owners suite with tile floor and garden tub and double closet and sitting area. Flexible den has a multitude of possible uses from office to library to sitting and to game room. The back slider opens to a covered patio and that includes a storage room for outside furniture and included shutters.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history

(RLNE5121297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop have any available units?
9872 Trumpet Vine Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop have?
Some of 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop currently offering any rent specials?
9872 Trumpet Vine Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop is pet friendly.
Does 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop offer parking?
No, 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop does not offer parking.
Does 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop have a pool?
No, 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop does not have a pool.
Does 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop have accessible units?
No, 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 9872 Trumpet Vine Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
