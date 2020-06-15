9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit Townhome in Trinity FL with a 2-CAR GARAGE! This Beautiful 2 Story Townhome features a spacious screened Lanai giving you a place to relax & enjoy the sunshine while providing an extension of the home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Sink, Plenty of Cabinets, and pantry. **Hardwood floors flow from the entryway into the Living & Dining areas then up the stairs and through the second story hallway** on the 2nd Level the Large Master Retreat has a Master Bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and a huge L-shaped walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is almost the same size as the master and the 3rd bedroom has plenty of space as well! Trash Included and all landscaping maintenance. Large windows keep all of the rooms nice and bright but efficient construction techniques (2012) keep energy costs low and save you on utility bills! Located in highly sought after Trinity with A RATED SCHOOLS, shopping, YMCA, restaurants, places of worship, and Hospital. Tampa International Airport is 35 minutes away and the best gulf coast beaches about 25-45min away! Make an appointment today to view and Lease. Owner flexible if you have credit issues. No Pets please. 1sr/last/Sec Dep Required. Make the call and live here for the next few years. http://www.corelistingmachine.com/home2/ACH7LG