Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP

9613 Trumpet Vine Loop · (866) 580-6402
Location

9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit Townhome in Trinity FL with a 2-CAR GARAGE! This Beautiful 2 Story Townhome features a spacious screened Lanai giving you a place to relax & enjoy the sunshine while providing an extension of the home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Nook, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Sink, Plenty of Cabinets, and pantry. **Hardwood floors flow from the entryway into the Living & Dining areas then up the stairs and through the second story hallway** on the 2nd Level the Large Master Retreat has a Master Bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and a huge L-shaped walk-in closet. The 2nd bedroom is almost the same size as the master and the 3rd bedroom has plenty of space as well! Trash Included and all landscaping maintenance. Large windows keep all of the rooms nice and bright but efficient construction techniques (2012) keep energy costs low and save you on utility bills! Located in highly sought after Trinity with A RATED SCHOOLS, shopping, YMCA, restaurants, places of worship, and Hospital. Tampa International Airport is 35 minutes away and the best gulf coast beaches about 25-45min away! Make an appointment today to view and Lease. Owner flexible if you have credit issues. No Pets please. 1sr/last/Sec Dep Required. Make the call and live here for the next few years. http://www.corelistingmachine.com/home2/ACH7LG

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have any available units?
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have?
Some of 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity.
Does 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does offer parking.
Does 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have a pool?
No, 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
