9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP

Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome. *This END UNIT 2 Level rental is tucked away in Thousand Oaks East community with A rated Schools* Property was built in 2012 and provides many features such as, a screened and covered lanai, Dreamy Kitchen that is equipped with granite counter tops, solid wood 42inch cabinetry, Laundry room upstairs, a built-in microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, a closet pantry, a garden tub & separate shower in master bath, Breakfast nook space, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, ceramic tile, Wood flooring, dining/living room combination, Master bedroom with large walk in closet, Security System, Master bath w/dual sinks, Ceiling fans, Volume ceilings, Hurricane Shutters and much more. Live near the Pasco/Pinellas/Hillsborough lines get to anywhere you want to go! Conveniently located near all shopping centers, schools, restaurants, churches, YMCA, Medical Center of Trinity, and just minutes from the Suncoast Parkway making all of Tampa Bay a short ride. **Exterior Grounds, Trash, Pest Control Included** Get to the Beaches or Tampa International Airport in 40 minutes. 1st/Last/Security Required. Pet fee/Deposit. Call now to view soon and make this Home for a few years. http://www.corelistingmachine.com/tour/titan/?id=6221471&version=unbranded#.XsaPutaSnZ4