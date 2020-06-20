All apartments in Trinity
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP

Location

9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL 34655

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2004 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome. *This END UNIT 2 Level rental is tucked away in Thousand Oaks East community with A rated Schools* Property was built in 2012 and provides many features such as, a screened and covered lanai, Dreamy Kitchen that is equipped with granite counter tops, solid wood 42inch cabinetry, Laundry room upstairs, a built-in microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, a closet pantry, a garden tub & separate shower in master bath, Breakfast nook space, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, ceramic tile, Wood flooring, dining/living room combination, Master bedroom with large walk in closet, Security System, Master bath w/dual sinks, Ceiling fans, Volume ceilings, Hurricane Shutters and much more. Live near the Pasco/Pinellas/Hillsborough lines get to anywhere you want to go! Conveniently located near all shopping centers, schools, restaurants, churches, YMCA, Medical Center of Trinity, and just minutes from the Suncoast Parkway making all of Tampa Bay a short ride. **Exterior Grounds, Trash, Pest Control Included** Get to the Beaches or Tampa International Airport in 40 minutes. 1st/Last/Security Required. Pet fee/Deposit. Call now to view soon and make this Home for a few years. http://www.corelistingmachine.com/tour/titan/?id=6221471&version=unbranded#.XsaPutaSnZ4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have any available units?
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have?
Some of 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does offer parking.
Does 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have a pool?
No, 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
