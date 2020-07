9533 Trumpet Vine Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

This is a tightly knit family friendly community with lots of kids, near by children school, shopping center and great restaurants.

Lease Details: BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE.



AVAILABLE: JULY 1



*2nd FLOOR INCLUDES:

PLUSH CARPET THROUGHOUT, MASTER SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET & SPA BATHROOM WITH GARDEN TUB, WALK-IN LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER & DRYER, 2 BEDROOMS, AND 2nd BATHROOM.

*1st FLOOR INCLUDES:

ELEGANT 10 FT CEILINGS W/CROWN MOLDING, CERAMIC TILES THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GANITE COUNTERS TOP, BREAKFAST NOOK, DINING AREA, LIVING ROOM, PATIO, AND HALF BATH.

*CONNECTION:

- CABEL

- ADT SECURITY SYSTEM

- WATER SOFTENER

- CAT/DOG MAX 20LBS



REQUIRE:

- FIRST AND LAST MONTHS RENT

- SECURITY $1000

- BACKGROUND CHECK FEES $50 PER TENANT, 18 YEARS, NON-REFUNDABLE

- APPLICATION FEE $75

- PET FEE $200 NON REFUNDABLE



(RLNE5783826)