7818 GRIMSBY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Trinity Area, Trinity Schools. One Story, PERFECT 4 bedrooms 2 FULL Bathroom. 2 Car Garage RENTAL. Serene & Picturesque Community that affords convenience and beauty. Split Layout - Master Bedroom (to the Right), Walk In Closet, Garden Tub & Shower. Remaining 3 Bedrooms to the Left. 2 Living Room areas center of home. Full Eat-In Kitchen. Inside Laundry (Washer & Dryer Included). Tile through out. Carpet in Bedrooms. NEW Irrigation System. Beautiful Neighborhood. NO REAR Neighbors, Close to Everything. Easy commute to Pinellas as you are Minutes over the County line. Easy Commute to Tampa (just take 54 to the Suncoast Parkway or to Gunn Hwy). Walking Distance to Publix Shopping Center, Bank, Fitness, Restaurants, etc. Pets Welcome! Great Backyard to Relax and Play.