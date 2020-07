Amenities

garage walk in closets pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

4/2/2 home sits on a prime lot on cul-de-sac. Eat in kitchen with sliders to the back yard and beautiful pool, property completely fenced in with adjacent green space. Bright and open living room. Large master bedroom has huge walk in closet. Master bathroom has a sink, and walk in shower. Upstairs 3 additional large bedrooms and hall bathroom with shower and tub.