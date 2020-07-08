1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system parking pool garage hot tub

Great pool home in Thousand Oaks a Trinity community. This house offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Has granite counters and 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen, Tile in main living area and wood flooring in theliving and dining room. Beautiful pool area, complete with spa and pavers. The house has an alarm system, and a great floorplan., a 3 way split with newer appliances and the rental price includes maintenance of the lawn, landscaping and pool. Available June 1st No cats and only a small dog allowed