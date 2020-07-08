All apartments in Trinity
Find more places like 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trinity, FL
/
1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE

1522 Swamp Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Trinity
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1522 Swamp Rose Lane, Trinity, FL 34655
Thousand Oaks East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great pool home in Thousand Oaks a Trinity community. This house offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Has granite counters and 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen, Tile in main living area and wood flooring in theliving and dining room. Beautiful pool area, complete with spa and pavers. The house has an alarm system, and a great floorplan., a 3 way split with newer appliances and the rental price includes maintenance of the lawn, landscaping and pool. Available June 1st No cats and only a small dog allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE have any available units?
1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE have?
Some of 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE offers parking.
Does 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE has a pool.
Does 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 SWAMP ROSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653

Similar Pages

Trinity 1 BedroomsTrinity 2 Bedrooms
Trinity Apartments with GarageTrinity Apartments with Gym
Trinity Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College