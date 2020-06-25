1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome to Thousand Oaks and this wonderful, open concept home on a huge corner lot! This 3 bed plus den, 2 bath, 3 car garage home offers a fully fenced in yard at almost a 1/4 acre! This location at the corner of two cul de sac streets, offers you the perfect set up for outdoor play & front porch living! Curb appeal draws you in and once inside, at once you notice the soaring vaulted ceilings, arched doorways & private, gorgeous backyard! The Cook’s kitchen offers ample cherry wood cabinets, large neutral tile floors, recessed lighting, a pantry & the desirable gas stove! Enjoy casual meals at the breakfast bar or nook…you have both! All this is open to the great room which flows with natural light! The great room is very spacious and offers volume ceilings and newer carpet! The formal dining room is highlighted by gorgeous wood floors! Just off the dining room, there is a bonus room that is perfect for an office, playroom or gym! The master suite offers an impressive walk in closet & very spacious master bath with wood vanity, double sinks, soaking tub & large walk in shower! Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located off their own hallway with the 2nd bath! The fully fenced backyard offers lots of room for a pool in addition to keeping a huge play area! The garage is a 3 car tandem, a very useful space for all your projects and toys. The whole home is hooked up to a back up generator & has custom hurricane shutters for your safety. So close to fine dining, shopping, parks, the Gulf & TIA, this home is perfect!