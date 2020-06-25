All apartments in Trinity
Trinity, FL
1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT

1435 Tawnyberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Tawnyberry Court, Trinity, FL 34655
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Thousand Oaks and this wonderful, open concept home on a huge corner lot! This 3 bed plus den, 2 bath, 3 car garage home offers a fully fenced in yard at almost a 1/4 acre! This location at the corner of two cul de sac streets, offers you the perfect set up for outdoor play & front porch living! Curb appeal draws you in and once inside, at once you notice the soaring vaulted ceilings, arched doorways & private, gorgeous backyard! The Cook’s kitchen offers ample cherry wood cabinets, large neutral tile floors, recessed lighting, a pantry & the desirable gas stove! Enjoy casual meals at the breakfast bar or nook…you have both! All this is open to the great room which flows with natural light! The great room is very spacious and offers volume ceilings and newer carpet! The formal dining room is highlighted by gorgeous wood floors! Just off the dining room, there is a bonus room that is perfect for an office, playroom or gym! The master suite offers an impressive walk in closet & very spacious master bath with wood vanity, double sinks, soaking tub & large walk in shower! Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located off their own hallway with the 2nd bath! The fully fenced backyard offers lots of room for a pool in addition to keeping a huge play area! The garage is a 3 car tandem, a very useful space for all your projects and toys. The whole home is hooked up to a back up generator & has custom hurricane shutters for your safety. So close to fine dining, shopping, parks, the Gulf & TIA, this home is perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT have any available units?
1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT have?
Some of 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity.
Does 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT offers parking.
Does 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT has a pool.
Does 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 TAWNYBERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
