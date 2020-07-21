1426 Flores Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit gym pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Home For Rent In Champions Club! - A high quality Samuelsen home set on a private and serene conservation lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Salano within Champions Club. Popular layout includes 4 bedrooms plus Bonus Room, 3.5 baths, and office with over 3236 sqft. Light and bright open floor plan, with separate spaces for the dining room and living room. Generous office with windows all around and a two-sided fireplace shared with the family room. Large gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, mahogany cabinets with decorative lighting, extra-large walk-in hidden pantry, huge center island with gas cook top, built in oven and microwave, wine refrigerator, and newer stainless steel appliances. Additional lighted wine closet. Generous master suite with sliders to the lanai, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate glass shower, and beautiful mahogany cabinets. Upstairs, the 22X21 Bonus Room has space for all of your entertainment toys. It also includes a bathroom and large walk-in storage closet. Pocket sliders off family room to fully open the home and enjoy FL living at its finest. The heated pool and spa are complemented by a spacious covered "outdoor living room" with pavers. Private yard with room for fire pit and child's play area. Champions' Club amenities include nearby Fox Hollow Golf Cour



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5034020)