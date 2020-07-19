All apartments in Trinity
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:00 AM

1343 LAHARA WAY

1343 Lahara Way · No Longer Available
Location

1343 Lahara Way, Trinity, FL 34655
The Champions Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, over 1700 SF garage in the desirable upscale Champion Club area in the Fairview Townhouse Community. Enjoy the open floor plan with foyer, guest bath, spacious living room, dining area and master bedroom on the 1st level. The kitchen features Corian counter tops, stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry with specialty drawers, and pantry. The master suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a walk in shower. As you walk upstairs, there are 2 spacious bedrooms, and bathroom. Enjoy this tranquil area with the serene pond and golf course views. Commute to downtown Tampa, airport, attractions, restaurants, and shops. Move In Ready, and available now! You have found your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 LAHARA WAY have any available units?
1343 LAHARA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 1343 LAHARA WAY have?
Some of 1343 LAHARA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 LAHARA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1343 LAHARA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 LAHARA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1343 LAHARA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity.
Does 1343 LAHARA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1343 LAHARA WAY offers parking.
Does 1343 LAHARA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 LAHARA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 LAHARA WAY have a pool?
No, 1343 LAHARA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1343 LAHARA WAY have accessible units?
No, 1343 LAHARA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 LAHARA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 LAHARA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 LAHARA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 LAHARA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
