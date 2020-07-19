1343 LAHARA WAY

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, over 1700 SF garage in the desirable upscale Champion Club area in the Fairview Townhouse Community. Enjoy the open floor plan with foyer, guest bath, spacious living room, dining area and master bedroom on the 1st level. The kitchen features Corian counter tops, stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry with specialty drawers, and pantry. The master suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities and a walk in shower. As you walk upstairs, there are 2 spacious bedrooms, and bathroom. Enjoy this tranquil area with the serene pond and golf course views. Commute to downtown Tampa, airport, attractions, restaurants, and shops. Move In Ready, and available now! You have found your next home!