10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT

A Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Block Home with 1762 sq foot in the gated community of Fox Wood at Trinity on a cul de sac offered for Lease. This Home has great curb appeal and a perfect lay-out with SPLIT Bedrooms and a Master Retreat. The Fox Wood Community offers you 2 parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer fields and a skateboarding area to enjoy year round. THE YMCA is nearby as well. The Inside of the property offers you a open and large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, 42inch Cabinets, Corian Counters, a breakfast bar, A formal dining room Space, A huge great room which includes sliders that open up & lead to the Screened Lanai with peaceful view of the large sized back yard, A Master Retreat that has large walk-in closet, dual sinks, large soaking tub & a Walk-In Shower. All this and so much more here for you to come and make this HOME for next year or 2! **Top rated schools by the community** This move-in ready beauty is also close to all shopping, restaurants, Florida best Beaches and conveniently located off of SR54 which gives access to the Tampa Airport and Downtown Tampa in about 30 minutes! 1st/Last/Security Required. Pet fee/Deposit. Renters Insurance Required. Home available now for Move in! *Lawn Service, Community Amenities & Pest Control Included* Call us now