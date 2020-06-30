All apartments in Trinity
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT

10637 Gooseberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

10637 Gooseberry Court, Trinity, FL 34655
Fox Wood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
A Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Block Home with 1762 sq foot in the gated community of Fox Wood at Trinity on a cul de sac offered for Lease. This Home has great curb appeal and a perfect lay-out with SPLIT Bedrooms and a Master Retreat. The Fox Wood Community offers you 2 parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer fields and a skateboarding area to enjoy year round. THE YMCA is nearby as well. The Inside of the property offers you a open and large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, 42inch Cabinets, Corian Counters, a breakfast bar, A formal dining room Space, A huge great room which includes sliders that open up & lead to the Screened Lanai with peaceful view of the large sized back yard, A Master Retreat that has large walk-in closet, dual sinks, large soaking tub & a Walk-In Shower. All this and so much more here for you to come and make this HOME for next year or 2! **Top rated schools by the community** This move-in ready beauty is also close to all shopping, restaurants, Florida best Beaches and conveniently located off of SR54 which gives access to the Tampa Airport and Downtown Tampa in about 30 minutes! 1st/Last/Security Required. Pet fee/Deposit. Renters Insurance Required. Home available now for Move in! *Lawn Service, Community Amenities & Pest Control Included* Call us now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT have any available units?
10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT have?
Some of 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT offers parking.
Does 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10637 GOOSEBERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

