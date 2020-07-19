1025 ArlinBrook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pool Home in Trinity! - Executive Pool Home with 4 bedrooms 3 baths with office in Trinity. Tile and Laminate through out the home. Large Master Bedroom with ensuite master bath. A bedroom/office is located off the garage. Enjoy your Coffee under the lanai while looking out at the expansive back yard on a preserve. Large Deck around the screened enclosed pool area, Formal living room and dining room, Large family room with a fireplace and eating space and open kitchen. Beautiful home in the highly sought after community of Trinity with no rear neighbors. A well maintained home. Volume Ceilings with open floor plan. Kitchen features Breakfast Bar, Closet Pantry, Microwave, Dishwasher, Range and Refrigerator. Located in the highly sought after community of Trinity Oaks which is convenient to Restaurants, Shopping and Excellent Schools.



(RLNE3859575)