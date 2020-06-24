All apartments in Trinity
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

10011 MILANO DRIVE

10011 Milano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10011 Milano Drive, Trinity, FL 34655
The Champions Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
AMAZING HOME! STUNNING VIEWS! INCREDIBLE PRICE! A MILLION $ View for UNDER a MILLION! Priced Below Appraisal! Luxury, Transitional Style Home Built by Costanza! Home is Comprised of 5 Bedrooms or 4 Bedrooms Plus Office, Huge Bonus Room, Plus Loft, 3.5 Baths, 4 Car Garage w/ Birdcaged Pool & Htd Spillover Spa Plus Outdoor Kitchen Featuring DCS Stainless Gas Grill, Outdoor Frig, Dishwasher & Sink! Huge Pavered Lanai Great for Entertaining! Upgrades Galore! Leaded Glass Dbl Door Entry! Crown Molding! Handscraped Wood Flooring! Tray Ceilings! Wood Burning Fireplace w Newly Tiled Surround! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen Features Wood Cabinetry, New Cambria-Quartz Countertops, Newly Tiled Backsplash, New Bosch Dishwasher, Freshly Painted Interior, Dbl Sub Zero Lookalike Stainless Fridge! Master Suite is Downstairs as well as En Suite Bedroom, Great for Visiting Parent or Guest. Large Balcony Upstairs has New Retractable Awning! Great Getaway for Enjoying Beautiful Sunsets! 2 New A/C Systems w/ ULV Light- 3 Zones for Energy Efficiency! Champions Club is Located Along the Acclaimed Fox Hollow Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Design! Tucked away in Privately Gated Florencia, Exclusive Residents Club House Features A Resort Style Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Room, Spa Treatment Room, Catering Kitchen & Locker Rooms! Nestled Only 25 min to Tampa International Airport! Nearby Beaches, Shopping and Schools! Schedule your Private Tour to Buy or Lease this One of a Kind Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10011 MILANO DRIVE have any available units?
10011 MILANO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 10011 MILANO DRIVE have?
Some of 10011 MILANO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10011 MILANO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10011 MILANO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10011 MILANO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10011 MILANO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity.
Does 10011 MILANO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10011 MILANO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10011 MILANO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10011 MILANO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10011 MILANO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10011 MILANO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10011 MILANO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10011 MILANO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10011 MILANO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10011 MILANO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10011 MILANO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10011 MILANO DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
