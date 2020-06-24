10011 MILANO DRIVE

Amenities

AMAZING HOME! STUNNING VIEWS! INCREDIBLE PRICE! A MILLION $ View for UNDER a MILLION! Priced Below Appraisal! Luxury, Transitional Style Home Built by Costanza! Home is Comprised of 5 Bedrooms or 4 Bedrooms Plus Office, Huge Bonus Room, Plus Loft, 3.5 Baths, 4 Car Garage w/ Birdcaged Pool & Htd Spillover Spa Plus Outdoor Kitchen Featuring DCS Stainless Gas Grill, Outdoor Frig, Dishwasher & Sink! Huge Pavered Lanai Great for Entertaining! Upgrades Galore! Leaded Glass Dbl Door Entry! Crown Molding! Handscraped Wood Flooring! Tray Ceilings! Wood Burning Fireplace w Newly Tiled Surround! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen Features Wood Cabinetry, New Cambria-Quartz Countertops, Newly Tiled Backsplash, New Bosch Dishwasher, Freshly Painted Interior, Dbl Sub Zero Lookalike Stainless Fridge! Master Suite is Downstairs as well as En Suite Bedroom, Great for Visiting Parent or Guest. Large Balcony Upstairs has New Retractable Awning! Great Getaway for Enjoying Beautiful Sunsets! 2 New A/C Systems w/ ULV Light- 3 Zones for Energy Efficiency! Champions Club is Located Along the Acclaimed Fox Hollow Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Design! Tucked away in Privately Gated Florencia, Exclusive Residents Club House Features A Resort Style Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Room, Spa Treatment Room, Catering Kitchen & Locker Rooms! Nestled Only 25 min to Tampa International Airport! Nearby Beaches, Shopping and Schools! Schedule your Private Tour to Buy or Lease this One of a Kind Home!