7600 BAYSHORE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL: Experience luxurious resort style living at Mansions by the Sea! Updated throughout, this is a stunning unit! The master suite has 2 walk in closets, and a large garden tub w/shower. The kitchen is open and offers a built in island for storage and dining. A second room has been added which can be used as a guest bedroom or as an office. The community offers a sparkling heated pool with a large deck and plenty of lounging area, private access to the beach, community room, fitness center, 2 saunas, game room, library, tennis courts, shuffle board, outdoor grills, pavilion and a very active social committee that schedules regular events throughout the high season. RV/trailer/boat parking available for a small fee. Mansions by the Sea is a gated community located at the quiet, southern end of Sunset Beach. Anywhere you go in this Treasure Island neighborhood, you will be only steps from both the intracoastal and the Gulf of Mexico beach. Take a stroll on the .6 mile board walk that will bring you along the intracoastal, Blind Pass and down to the beach. Enjoy the excellent fishing Blind Pass is known for and a quiet beach along the intracoastal that welcomes dogs and has room to land your boat for the afternoon. Be sure to watch for the numerous species of birds and fish, the dolphins and even the occasional manatee cruising by. Looking for a little more action? Try one of our many local restaurants where you will enjoy dining and live entertainment nightly.