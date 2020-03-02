509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT

Amenities

Welcome to your home on the water, by the soft sandy beaches of Treasure Island! This comfortable 2bedroom, one bathroom, beach hideaway, is the best kept secret on the island! Sorry, no pets allowed, and no smoking. La Costa Brava is a quiet community with very few rental opportunities! This unit requires a 3 month minimum rental period, and is NOT available Feb, March, April of 2020. The abode offers postcard views of Boca Ciega Bay and the Intracoastal! Bring on the fresh sea breezes. In addition, the swimming pool is steps from the comfort of your living room. In this unit there are water views from the kitchen, dining room and the living room. The wood cabinetry and granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen will welcome the inner "chef" residing in you! The brand new sofa is a queen sized sleeper and offers more sleeping space in the unit. Your vacation home is only a few blocks from the internationally famous beaches of Treasure Island. Plus, the aqua marine blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Claim your slice of paradise on one of the nicest beach communities anywhere in Florida. Vehicle restrictions; no trucks over ½ ton.