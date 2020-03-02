All apartments in Treasure Island
509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT

509 Plaza Seville Court · No Longer Available
Location

509 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to your home on the water, by the soft sandy beaches of Treasure Island! This comfortable 2bedroom, one bathroom, beach hideaway, is the best kept secret on the island! Sorry, no pets allowed, and no smoking. La Costa Brava is a quiet community with very few rental opportunities! This unit requires a 3 month minimum rental period, and is NOT available Feb, March, April of 2020. The abode offers postcard views of Boca Ciega Bay and the Intracoastal! Bring on the fresh sea breezes. In addition, the swimming pool is steps from the comfort of your living room. In this unit there are water views from the kitchen, dining room and the living room. The wood cabinetry and granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen will welcome the inner "chef" residing in you! The brand new sofa is a queen sized sleeper and offers more sleeping space in the unit. Your vacation home is only a few blocks from the internationally famous beaches of Treasure Island. Plus, the aqua marine blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Claim your slice of paradise on one of the nicest beach communities anywhere in Florida. Vehicle restrictions; no trucks over ½ ton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have any available units?
509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have?
Some of 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT offer parking?
No, 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT has a pool.
Does 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
