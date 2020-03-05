All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:04 AM

142 93RD AVENUE

142 93rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

142 93rd Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

parking
clubhouse
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
*** RENTAL OPPORTUNITY *** WEEKLY & MONTHLY RENTALS AVAILABLE *** LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION *** Weekly rates $1,100 + taxes and fees & Monthly rates $4700 + taxes and fees. Available for immediate occupancy. Pack your bags and head to sunny St Pete! The moment you enter into the cute foyer you will fall in love with this adorable beach cottage. Just a short distance to the beautiful sugar sand on SUNSET BEACH TREASURE ISLAND close to public transportation and area amenities like shops, bars and restaurants. This COZY BEACH COTTAGE has it all to make your family and friends stay comfortable and relaxing while enjoying the island lifestyle. FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom over 1,000 sqft single family home. Master bedroom king size bed with TV, second bedroom queen size bed with TV, and third bedroom has a full size bed and a twin size bunk bed. Comfortable great room which features a nice space to lounge and a dining table that seats up to 6. Fully equipped galley kitchen. Outdoor grill and beach bikes available for tenants. Off street parking for up to 2 cars. Call today for more details or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 93RD AVENUE have any available units?
142 93RD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 142 93RD AVENUE have?
Some of 142 93RD AVENUE's amenities include parking, clubhouse, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 93RD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
142 93RD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 93RD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 142 93RD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 142 93RD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 142 93RD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 142 93RD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 93RD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 93RD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 142 93RD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 142 93RD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 142 93RD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 142 93RD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 93RD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 93RD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 93RD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
