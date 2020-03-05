142 93RD AVENUE

Amenities

*** RENTAL OPPORTUNITY *** WEEKLY & MONTHLY RENTALS AVAILABLE *** LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION *** Weekly rates $1,100 + taxes and fees & Monthly rates $4700 + taxes and fees. Available for immediate occupancy. Pack your bags and head to sunny St Pete! The moment you enter into the cute foyer you will fall in love with this adorable beach cottage. Just a short distance to the beautiful sugar sand on SUNSET BEACH TREASURE ISLAND close to public transportation and area amenities like shops, bars and restaurants. This COZY BEACH COTTAGE has it all to make your family and friends stay comfortable and relaxing while enjoying the island lifestyle. FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom over 1,000 sqft single family home. Master bedroom king size bed with TV, second bedroom queen size bed with TV, and third bedroom has a full size bed and a twin size bunk bed. Comfortable great room which features a nice space to lounge and a dining table that seats up to 6. Fully equipped galley kitchen. Outdoor grill and beach bikes available for tenants. Off street parking for up to 2 cars. Call today for more details or to set up a showing.