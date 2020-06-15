10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303



Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated apartment with gorgeous backyard leading to a private beachfront! Walking distance to everything -- restaurants, bars, shops! Finally fulfill your dream of living on the beach -- covered parking, private yard before beach front, shared laundry, private balcony. Apartment can be furnished/unfurnished. Currently, all utilities included for hassle free living! This unit is available for immediate move in.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For more information, contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions 813-857-0303.



