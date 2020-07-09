All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:17 PM

9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE

9634 Charlesberg Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9634 Charlesberg Dr, Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Very nice large 2 story townhouse in desirable town and country/Westchase area! the first floor has gourmet kitchen, large living area with laminate flooring and screened patio. the 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. laundry room inside! The rent includes grounds care, trash collection and water/sewer! Community offers a great pool, tennis courts and playground just a short walk away! . Just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, Country way Golf Club, Baybridge Park, and Schools. Very convenient to airport, Clearwater and Tampa downtowns and Veteran Express.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have any available units?
9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have?
Some of 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg