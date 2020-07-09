9634 CHARLESBERG DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Very nice large 2 story townhouse in desirable town and country/Westchase area! the first floor has gourmet kitchen, large living area with laminate flooring and screened patio. the 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. laundry room inside! The rent includes grounds care, trash collection and water/sewer! Community offers a great pool, tennis courts and playground just a short walk away! . Just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, Country way Golf Club, Baybridge Park, and Schools. Very convenient to airport, Clearwater and Tampa downtowns and Veteran Express.