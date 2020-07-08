9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to discuss showing opportunities for this beautiful one bedroom condo. Centrally located off Hillsborough and Memorial in Tampa. When you step inside you simply say WOW! Merlot plus carpet in the living room and bedroom, ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining area hall and bath. Ground floor unit offers convenience with the assigned parking spot directly in front of the unit with a sidewalk. Living room has a couch, loveseat, coffee table and 50" TV! Kitchen fully equipped with electric stove, refrig with ice maker, dishwasher and loads of cabinet space. Breakfast bar has two stools that match the 4 chairs with the round glass dining room table. Bathroom is nice with a unique stone shower insert. Jetted tub does not work as a spa. Unusual find is a nice size storage closet in the hallway next to a linen closet. Large bedroom has plenty of closet space, with a queen bed, two night stands, two lamps and a chair. Sliding glass doors off the bedroom lead to the screened patio which has a calming waterfront view. The view is so serene and relaxing from the patio off the bedroom. Coin laundry located close, with the pool, tennis courts and raquetball next to it. So many amenities, great location and beautiful inside. Don't miss out. Owner will consider one dog up to 20# but please no cats. Water and trash included. Owner will rent the home furnished or unfurnished. No discount in rent.