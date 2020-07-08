All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107

9205 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Tudor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to discuss showing opportunities for this beautiful one bedroom condo. Centrally located off Hillsborough and Memorial in Tampa. When you step inside you simply say WOW! Merlot plus carpet in the living room and bedroom, ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining area hall and bath. Ground floor unit offers convenience with the assigned parking spot directly in front of the unit with a sidewalk. Living room has a couch, loveseat, coffee table and 50" TV! Kitchen fully equipped with electric stove, refrig with ice maker, dishwasher and loads of cabinet space. Breakfast bar has two stools that match the 4 chairs with the round glass dining room table. Bathroom is nice with a unique stone shower insert. Jetted tub does not work as a spa. Unusual find is a nice size storage closet in the hallway next to a linen closet. Large bedroom has plenty of closet space, with a queen bed, two night stands, two lamps and a chair. Sliding glass doors off the bedroom lead to the screened patio which has a calming waterfront view. The view is so serene and relaxing from the patio off the bedroom. Coin laundry located close, with the pool, tennis courts and raquetball next to it. So many amenities, great location and beautiful inside. Don't miss out. Owner will consider one dog up to 20# but please no cats. Water and trash included. Owner will rent the home furnished or unfurnished. No discount in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 have any available units?
9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 have?
Some of 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 is pet friendly.
Does 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 offers parking.
Does 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 have a pool?
Yes, 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 has a pool.
Does 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 have accessible units?
No, 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9205 Tudor Dr Unit C107 has units with air conditioning.

