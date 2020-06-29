9113 W HILLSBOROUGH AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court guest parking tennis court

Fully furnished (or not, depending on tenants wishes) one bedroom/one bath unit in the waterfront community of Tudor Cay. Solid concrete construction enhances quiet and privacy. Pet-friendly community, with waste stations and nice walking trails. Fish off the community pier to catch a fresh dinner! Assigned parking space #104 close to the unit and abundant guest parking. Community includes 2 pools, laundry facilities, tennis and racquetball courts, and a river front pier to fish or just watch the water and birds. Great location near bus stop and walking distance to a number of stores plus easy access to the airport, downtown, beaches and much more. Don't hesitate to call this home.....(please note that measurements are approximate and should be confirmed by Tenant or Agent).