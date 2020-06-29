All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

9113 W HILLSBOROUGH AVENUE

9113 Hillsborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9113 Hillsborough Avenue, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
guest parking
tennis court
Fully furnished (or not, depending on tenants wishes) one bedroom/one bath unit in the waterfront community of Tudor Cay. Solid concrete construction enhances quiet and privacy. Pet-friendly community, with waste stations and nice walking trails. Fish off the community pier to catch a fresh dinner! Assigned parking space #104 close to the unit and abundant guest parking. Community includes 2 pools, laundry facilities, tennis and racquetball courts, and a river front pier to fish or just watch the water and birds. Great location near bus stop and walking distance to a number of stores plus easy access to the airport, downtown, beaches and much more. Don't hesitate to call this home.....(please note that measurements are approximate and should be confirmed by Tenant or Agent).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

