9109 West Hillsborough Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1150916



Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1215 which includes the first months rent. The apartment features first floor access and laminate flooring in the common areas. The location of this unit could not be better. It is perfectly equal distances away from Tampa/Saint Pete and the area beaches. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.