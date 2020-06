Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

Super-clean and cozy 4 BR/2 BA home in Pebblebrook subdivision (near Westchase). Home features all tile flooring, brand New AC system, fully fenced large yard and all yard maintenance is included! Freshly painted inside and out. This Home is on a corner lot with plenty of parking and close to the Veterans Expwy. and all the restaurants, shopping and parks near Westchase and Citrus Park. A Beautiful place to call home. No pets please.