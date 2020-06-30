All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8917 Rocky Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8917 Rocky Creek Dr
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:08 PM

8917 Rocky Creek Dr

8917 Rocky Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8917 Rocky Creek Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Cottage Studio apartment remodeled neutral gray colors this is simple living located on Sweet Water Canal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8917 Rocky Creek Dr have any available units?
8917 Rocky Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 8917 Rocky Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8917 Rocky Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8917 Rocky Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8917 Rocky Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8917 Rocky Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 8917 Rocky Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8917 Rocky Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8917 Rocky Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8917 Rocky Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 8917 Rocky Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8917 Rocky Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 8917 Rocky Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8917 Rocky Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8917 Rocky Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8917 Rocky Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8917 Rocky Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg