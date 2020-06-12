All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:11 PM

8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE

8829 Bay Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8829 Bay Pointe Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Pointe Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Hidden Treasure on the Bay. Chef's kitchen, maple cabinets, center island with granite top and electric and cable hook-up.Stone floors with beautiful inlays. All new appliances, windows, and bathrooms.Come enjoy a pristine view of the bay. Watch dolphins play and manatees swim, right in front of your home.Enjoy fishing for the catch of the day.Washer/dryer at your fingertips. Play a game of tennis, basketball, or shuffleboard and then cool down in a salt water pool. Just a five mile ride to TIA. Centrally located for all your needs. Take a short drive to one of the best beaches in America

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
