8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool shuffle board tennis court

Hidden Treasure on the Bay. Chef's kitchen, maple cabinets, center island with granite top and electric and cable hook-up.Stone floors with beautiful inlays. All new appliances, windows, and bathrooms.Come enjoy a pristine view of the bay. Watch dolphins play and manatees swim, right in front of your home.Enjoy fishing for the catch of the day.Washer/dryer at your fingertips. Play a game of tennis, basketball, or shuffleboard and then cool down in a salt water pool. Just a five mile ride to TIA. Centrally located for all your needs. Take a short drive to one of the best beaches in America