8829 BAY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities
Hidden Treasure on the Bay. Chef's kitchen, maple cabinets, center island with granite top and electric and cable hook-up.Stone floors with beautiful inlays. All new appliances, windows, and bathrooms.Come enjoy a pristine view of the bay. Watch dolphins play and manatees swim, right in front of your home.Enjoy fishing for the catch of the day.Washer/dryer at your fingertips. Play a game of tennis, basketball, or shuffleboard and then cool down in a salt water pool. Just a five mile ride to TIA. Centrally located for all your needs. Take a short drive to one of the best beaches in America