8801 BAY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

WATERFRONT VIEW, END UNIT 1-bedroom, 1-bath 2nd floor unit in quiet waterfront community of Bay Pointe! This unit boasts renovated bathroom, updated kitchen and appliances, new paint and a **washer/dryer** in the unit! The community features a pool, tennis courts, and boat dock. Located conveniently near the airport, highways, beaches and 15 mins to downtown Tampa. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail out on your private balcony overlooking the water and watching the dolphins and boats pass by. Preferably no pets BUT will consider circumstances and pet type.