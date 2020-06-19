All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8801 BAY POINTE DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

8801 BAY POINTE DRIVE

8801 Bay Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8801 Bay Pointe Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Pointe Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
WATERFRONT VIEW, END UNIT 1-bedroom, 1-bath 2nd floor unit in quiet waterfront community of Bay Pointe! This unit boasts renovated bathroom, updated kitchen and appliances, new paint and a **washer/dryer** in the unit! The community features a pool, tennis courts, and boat dock. Located conveniently near the airport, highways, beaches and 15 mins to downtown Tampa. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail out on your private balcony overlooking the water and watching the dolphins and boats pass by. Preferably no pets BUT will consider circumstances and pet type.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

