All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8702 Lindenhurst Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8702 Lindenhurst Place
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

8702 Lindenhurst Place

8702 Lindenhurst Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8702 Lindenhurst Place, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Copperfield

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION in the north end of very convenient north side of Town & Country, this fantastic updated property showcases three bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1484 square feet. Excellent architectural features welcome you right into this open styled floor plan. The living room has GIANT windows offering plenty of natural sunlight. The dining room and kitchen follow. This kitchen offers like-new appliances and a space for a table and chairs. A split bedroom plan with a large master suite with a beautiful bathroom await. Close to downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport plus all the amenities you desire like shopping, dining, and highly rated schools. Jump on this one right away'it is AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW. Contact us today.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 Lindenhurst Place have any available units?
8702 Lindenhurst Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 8702 Lindenhurst Place currently offering any rent specials?
8702 Lindenhurst Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 Lindenhurst Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 Lindenhurst Place is pet friendly.
Does 8702 Lindenhurst Place offer parking?
No, 8702 Lindenhurst Place does not offer parking.
Does 8702 Lindenhurst Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 Lindenhurst Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 Lindenhurst Place have a pool?
No, 8702 Lindenhurst Place does not have a pool.
Does 8702 Lindenhurst Place have accessible units?
No, 8702 Lindenhurst Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 Lindenhurst Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 Lindenhurst Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8702 Lindenhurst Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8702 Lindenhurst Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg