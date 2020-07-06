All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8532 J R MANOR DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

8532 J R MANOR DRIVE

8532 J R Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8532 J R Manor Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Deerfield

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One of the convenient locations in Tampa! 2 bedroom/2.5 Bath upgraded Townhome you should not miss out!The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances. Water is included in monthly rent! Close to Airport and Major Highways! Schedule a showing immediately! WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
8532 J R MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8532 J R MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 J R MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg