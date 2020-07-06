8532 J R MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

One of the convenient locations in Tampa! 2 bedroom/2.5 Bath upgraded Townhome you should not miss out!The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances. Water is included in monthly rent! Close to Airport and Major Highways! Schedule a showing immediately! WILL NOT LAST!