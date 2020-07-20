All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8508 SANDY BEACH STREET

Location

8508 Sandy Beach Street, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Deerfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Gated Community of Solana Bay! Open and Spacious Floor plan with 1625 Square Feet of Living Space. First Floor offers laminate floors and crown molding throughout. The Large Kitchen offer an abundance of upgraded cabinetry and granite countertops with eat in space and breakfast bar. Dining and Living Room Combo opens to a large screened porch. The 1/2 Bath is located on the first floor. Master Suite has large walk in closet and en suite offers dual vanities and garden tub / shower combo. Lots of Storage Throughout! Centrally Located with easy access to the airport, fine restaurants, shopping, parks, and beaches! Water, Sewer, Trash Included! Community Pool! Pets Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET have any available units?
8508 SANDY BEACH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET have?
Some of 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8508 SANDY BEACH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET offers parking.
Does 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET has a pool.
Does 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8508 SANDY BEACH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
