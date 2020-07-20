8508 SANDY BEACH STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Gated Community of Solana Bay! Open and Spacious Floor plan with 1625 Square Feet of Living Space. First Floor offers laminate floors and crown molding throughout. The Large Kitchen offer an abundance of upgraded cabinetry and granite countertops with eat in space and breakfast bar. Dining and Living Room Combo opens to a large screened porch. The 1/2 Bath is located on the first floor. Master Suite has large walk in closet and en suite offers dual vanities and garden tub / shower combo. Lots of Storage Throughout! Centrally Located with easy access to the airport, fine restaurants, shopping, parks, and beaches! Water, Sewer, Trash Included! Community Pool! Pets Welcome!