8319 W Elm St

Town N Country Charming pool home 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths! Home features gorgeous pool area with screened patio. Great for entertaining. Light bright throughout this is easy living! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate throughout home offers easy maintenance. Large kitchen is bright and airy with an abundance of windows overlooking the pool area. This home has an open layout with spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Lawn and pool service included with this home! Located near schools, walking paths, beaches, hospitals, Citrus Park Mall, Veterans, all major shopping and highways close commute to Downtown Tampa.