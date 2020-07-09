All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8319 W Elm St

8319 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

8319 West Elm Street, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Town N Country Charming pool home 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths! Home features gorgeous pool area with screened patio. Great for entertaining. Light bright throughout this is easy living! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate throughout home offers easy maintenance. Large kitchen is bright and airy with an abundance of windows overlooking the pool area. This home has an open layout with spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Lawn and pool service included with this home! Located near schools, walking paths, beaches, hospitals, Citrus Park Mall, Veterans, all major shopping and highways close commute to Downtown Tampa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 W Elm St have any available units?
8319 W Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8319 W Elm St have?
Some of 8319 W Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8319 W Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
8319 W Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 W Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8319 W Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 8319 W Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 8319 W Elm St offers parking.
Does 8319 W Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8319 W Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 W Elm St have a pool?
Yes, 8319 W Elm St has a pool.
Does 8319 W Elm St have accessible units?
No, 8319 W Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 W Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8319 W Elm St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 W Elm St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8319 W Elm St has units with air conditioning.

