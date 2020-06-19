Rent Calculator
8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE
8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE
8311 Millwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8311 Millwood Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
FOR SALE AND/OR FOR LEASE. 1 year lease minimum, seller may sell during tenancy. 4/3 pool. Baycrest boat ramp is few blocks to the west.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country
.
Does 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8311 MILLWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
