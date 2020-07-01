All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8269 Greenleaf Cir.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

8269 Greenleaf Cir.

8269 Greenleaf Circle · No Longer Available
Town 'n' Country
Location

8269 Greenleaf Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Pinehurst

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Town & Country 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Town & Country / Pinehurst Subdivision / 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home / 1 Car garage

Living room, Kitchen and Hall way all tiled flooring, Bedrooms have new laminate wood grained floors. Ceiling fans are all new throughout home and all interior walls have fresh paint. Large fenced in back yard. 1 car garage.with full size Washer & Dryer connections. NO PETS
Contact Stuart Castillo at 813-850-6236

Move In Costs
$1400 1st Month Rent
$1400 Sec Deposit
$150 Admin Fee
$60 Application fee ( over 18 years old)
$9.50 Tenant Liability Insurance- per month

Schools
Bellamy Elementary
Sgt Smith Middle School
Alonso High School

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5475267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8269 Greenleaf Cir. have any available units?
8269 Greenleaf Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
Is 8269 Greenleaf Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
8269 Greenleaf Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8269 Greenleaf Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 8269 Greenleaf Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8269 Greenleaf Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 8269 Greenleaf Cir. offers parking.
Does 8269 Greenleaf Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8269 Greenleaf Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8269 Greenleaf Cir. have a pool?
No, 8269 Greenleaf Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 8269 Greenleaf Cir. have accessible units?
No, 8269 Greenleaf Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 8269 Greenleaf Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8269 Greenleaf Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8269 Greenleaf Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8269 Greenleaf Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

