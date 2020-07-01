8269 Greenleaf Cir.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Town & Country 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Town & Country / Pinehurst Subdivision / 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home / 1 Car garage



Living room, Kitchen and Hall way all tiled flooring, Bedrooms have new laminate wood grained floors. Ceiling fans are all new throughout home and all interior walls have fresh paint. Large fenced in back yard. 1 car garage.with full size Washer & Dryer connections. NO PETS

Contact Stuart Castillo at 813-850-6236



Move In Costs

$1400 1st Month Rent

$1400 Sec Deposit

$150 Admin Fee

$60 Application fee ( over 18 years old)

$9.50 Tenant Liability Insurance- per month



Schools

Bellamy Elementary

Sgt Smith Middle School

Alonso High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5475267)