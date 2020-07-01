8269 Greenleaf Cir.

Amenities
Town & Country 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Town & Country / Pinehurst Subdivision / 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home / 1 Car garage
Living room, Kitchen and Hall way all tiled flooring, Bedrooms have new laminate wood grained floors. Ceiling fans are all new throughout home and all interior walls have fresh paint. Large fenced in back yard. 1 car garage.with full size Washer & Dryer connections. NO PETS
Contact Stuart Castillo at 813-850-6236
Move In Costs
$1400 1st Month Rent
$1400 Sec Deposit
$150 Admin Fee
$60 Application fee ( over 18 years old)
$9.50 Tenant Liability Insurance- per month
Schools
Bellamy Elementary
Sgt Smith Middle School
Alonso High School
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5475267)