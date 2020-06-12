All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8223 Malvern Cir

8223 Malvern Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8223 Malvern Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Twelve Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Great 3-bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood with:

• Tile flooring throughout the downstairs and hardwood flooring upstairs.
• Stylish split-level layout.
• Huge screened patio in the back.
• 4 car parking in the driveway.
• Mature oak shade trees in the front and back.
• Fruit trees include: Lemon, calamondin, mango, grapefruit (Red and Yellow), avocado, papaya, and pineapples.
• Laundry room with washer and dryer included.
• Fridge and Stove included.
• 2 sheds for storage.
• Stone patio in back with stoned in gas grill.
• Back yard has fish pond and walk-in aviary.
• Short walk to Publix and Wal-mart.
• Master-bedroom has huge walk-in closet and an in-suite bathroom with shower.
• Large modern kitchen with a breakfast bar.
• Den/family room soundproofed from the rest of the home.
• Recently installed air-conditioner and new insulation to help keep your electric costs low.
• Available for immediate occupancy.

Rent is $1700 per month with the signing of a one-year lease.
Security deposit of $1700 is required.
Call Daniel for a viewing and application at 813.325.0553 (will need proof of income, previous landlord reference, and copy of ID’s)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 Malvern Cir have any available units?
8223 Malvern Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8223 Malvern Cir have?
Some of 8223 Malvern Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8223 Malvern Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8223 Malvern Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 Malvern Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8223 Malvern Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 8223 Malvern Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8223 Malvern Cir offers parking.
Does 8223 Malvern Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8223 Malvern Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 Malvern Cir have a pool?
No, 8223 Malvern Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8223 Malvern Cir have accessible units?
No, 8223 Malvern Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 Malvern Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8223 Malvern Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8223 Malvern Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8223 Malvern Cir has units with air conditioning.

