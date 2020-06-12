8223 Malvern Cir

Amenities
Great 3-bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood with:
• Tile flooring throughout the downstairs and hardwood flooring upstairs.
• Stylish split-level layout.
• Huge screened patio in the back.
• 4 car parking in the driveway.
• Mature oak shade trees in the front and back.
• Fruit trees include: Lemon, calamondin, mango, grapefruit (Red and Yellow), avocado, papaya, and pineapples.
• Laundry room with washer and dryer included.
• Fridge and Stove included.
• 2 sheds for storage.
• Stone patio in back with stoned in gas grill.
• Back yard has fish pond and walk-in aviary.
• Short walk to Publix and Wal-mart.
• Master-bedroom has huge walk-in closet and an in-suite bathroom with shower.
• Large modern kitchen with a breakfast bar.
• Den/family room soundproofed from the rest of the home.
• Recently installed air-conditioner and new insulation to help keep your electric costs low.
• Available for immediate occupancy.
Rent is $1700 per month with the signing of a one-year lease.
Security deposit of $1700 is required.
Call Daniel for a viewing and application at 813.325.0553 (will need proof of income, previous landlord reference, and copy of ID’s)