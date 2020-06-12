8223 Malvern Cir

Amenities

Great 3-bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood with:



• Tile flooring throughout the downstairs and hardwood flooring upstairs.

• Stylish split-level layout.

• Huge screened patio in the back.

• 4 car parking in the driveway.

• Mature oak shade trees in the front and back.

• Fruit trees include: Lemon, calamondin, mango, grapefruit (Red and Yellow), avocado, papaya, and pineapples.

• Laundry room with washer and dryer included.

• Fridge and Stove included.

• 2 sheds for storage.

• Stone patio in back with stoned in gas grill.

• Back yard has fish pond and walk-in aviary.

• Short walk to Publix and Wal-mart.

• Master-bedroom has huge walk-in closet and an in-suite bathroom with shower.

• Large modern kitchen with a breakfast bar.

• Den/family room soundproofed from the rest of the home.

• Recently installed air-conditioner and new insulation to help keep your electric costs low.

• Available for immediate occupancy.



Rent is $1700 per month with the signing of a one-year lease.

Security deposit of $1700 is required.

Call Daniel for a viewing and application at 813.325.0553 (will need proof of income, previous landlord reference, and copy of ID’s)