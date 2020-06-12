7630 Woodbridge Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking playground pool

GORGEOUS 2/1 Condo in Town N Country available immediately! This ground floor, end unit is easily accessible and even comes with 2 oversized covered carport parking spaces! It's been beautifully maintained and features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, fresh paint and gorgeous slate flooring throughout. The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tons of storage space, and all appliances are included. There's also a covered screened in lanai and a small fenced in yard! The Morganwoods community offers 3 swimming pools and a playground too. It's also conveniently located near grocery stores, shopping malls, restaurants, schools, sports complexes, the airport, and major roadways making it perfect for commuters too. What more could you ask for! This condo won't last long. Call today to schedule a showing!