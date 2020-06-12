All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:34 AM

7630 Woodbridge Blvd

7630 Woodbridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7630 Woodbridge Boulevard, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
GORGEOUS 2/1 Condo in Town N Country available immediately! This ground floor, end unit is easily accessible and even comes with 2 oversized covered carport parking spaces! It's been beautifully maintained and features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, fresh paint and gorgeous slate flooring throughout. The kitchen is stunning with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tons of storage space, and all appliances are included. There's also a covered screened in lanai and a small fenced in yard! The Morganwoods community offers 3 swimming pools and a playground too. It's also conveniently located near grocery stores, shopping malls, restaurants, schools, sports complexes, the airport, and major roadways making it perfect for commuters too. What more could you ask for! This condo won't last long. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 Woodbridge Blvd have any available units?
7630 Woodbridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7630 Woodbridge Blvd have?
Some of 7630 Woodbridge Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 Woodbridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Woodbridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Woodbridge Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7630 Woodbridge Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7630 Woodbridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7630 Woodbridge Blvd offers parking.
Does 7630 Woodbridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 Woodbridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Woodbridge Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7630 Woodbridge Blvd has a pool.
Does 7630 Woodbridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7630 Woodbridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Woodbridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7630 Woodbridge Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7630 Woodbridge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7630 Woodbridge Blvd has units with air conditioning.
