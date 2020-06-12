7605 CAMARINA CALLE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Location, location, location! This 3/2.5 townhome is located in the highly sought after Town N' Country neighborhood. It has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It's almost like getting a brand new home. Brand new impact resistant front door. New kitchen with granite counter tops, recess lighting and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. New air handler and thermostat, water heater, wood-look tile floors downstairs, designer tile in bathrooms, carpet upstairs. Freshly painted and all popcorn have been removed. Beautiful 5 1/4" baseboards, new blinds, and light fixtures throughout. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. The 3 bathrooms have been upgraded with new modern vanities, mirrors, lights, toilets and faucets/fixtures. The community has 2 swimming pools, a tennis court, clubhouse, security and onsite HOA and maintenance. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation and the airport. Your search is over!