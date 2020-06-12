All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 7605 CAMARINA CALLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7605 CAMARINA CALLE
Last updated April 22 2019 at 2:13 PM

7605 CAMARINA CALLE

7605 Camarina Calle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Town N County Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7605 Camarina Calle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Location, location, location! This 3/2.5 townhome is located in the highly sought after Town N' Country neighborhood. It has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It's almost like getting a brand new home. Brand new impact resistant front door. New kitchen with granite counter tops, recess lighting and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. New air handler and thermostat, water heater, wood-look tile floors downstairs, designer tile in bathrooms, carpet upstairs. Freshly painted and all popcorn have been removed. Beautiful 5 1/4" baseboards, new blinds, and light fixtures throughout. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. The 3 bathrooms have been upgraded with new modern vanities, mirrors, lights, toilets and faucets/fixtures. The community has 2 swimming pools, a tennis court, clubhouse, security and onsite HOA and maintenance. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation and the airport. Your search is over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 CAMARINA CALLE have any available units?
7605 CAMARINA CALLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7605 CAMARINA CALLE have?
Some of 7605 CAMARINA CALLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 CAMARINA CALLE currently offering any rent specials?
7605 CAMARINA CALLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 CAMARINA CALLE pet-friendly?
No, 7605 CAMARINA CALLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 7605 CAMARINA CALLE offer parking?
No, 7605 CAMARINA CALLE does not offer parking.
Does 7605 CAMARINA CALLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 CAMARINA CALLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 CAMARINA CALLE have a pool?
Yes, 7605 CAMARINA CALLE has a pool.
Does 7605 CAMARINA CALLE have accessible units?
No, 7605 CAMARINA CALLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 CAMARINA CALLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 CAMARINA CALLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 CAMARINA CALLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 CAMARINA CALLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg