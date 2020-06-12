7605 CAMARINA CALLE

Amenities
Location, location, location! This 3/2.5 townhome is located in the highly sought after Town N' Country neighborhood. It has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It's almost like getting a brand new home. Brand new impact resistant front door. New kitchen with granite counter tops, recess lighting and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances. New air handler and thermostat, water heater, wood-look tile floors downstairs, designer tile in bathrooms, carpet upstairs. Freshly painted and all popcorn have been removed. Beautiful 5 1/4" baseboards, new blinds, and light fixtures throughout. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. The 3 bathrooms have been upgraded with new modern vanities, mirrors, lights, toilets and faucets/fixtures. The community has 2 swimming pools, a tennis court, clubhouse, security and onsite HOA and maintenance. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, public transportation and the airport. Your search is over!