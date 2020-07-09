7510 Exter Way

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Duplex Very Well Maintained, Tree Shaded lot, Off Street Parking, Small Pets Under 30 lbs with Deposit may be accepted , No aggressive Breeds, One Year Lease, Application Required $75.00 Fee Per Occupant, Appliances Include Range and Refrigerator $850 Per Month Rent $850.00 Security Deposit Plus $55 Per Month Water,Sewer, and Trash Call Jay Bryson Today for your Private Showing (813) 695-2152 Licensed Real Estate Agent Unique Property Services, Inc., Available 9/15 Tenant Occupied Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.