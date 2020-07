Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer appliances , new kitchen cabinets , new roof, Lovely updated house located in the Twelve Oaks neighborhood a friendly Community with no HOA or CDD. The house has 4 Bdrms ,2Bath and a nicel Pool. Home is centrally located and convenient to Downtown Tampa and minutes away to Tampa Intl. Airport and Shopping Malls.



Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.