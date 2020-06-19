All apartments in Town 'n' Country
6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

6342 Newtown Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6342 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Amenities

granite counters
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This is a great location! This is the second floor one bedroom, one bathroom on a gated Community. This condo is move-in ready The kitchen has a dinette area for morning coffers and lots of cabinets, granite counter, and nice appliances. The community offers a clubhouse, pools tennis courts, and playground areas. There is assigned parking space for tenants. The community offers a pool, tennis courts. conveniently located to Tampa International Airport, beaches, restaurants, rocky point golf course, and many more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
