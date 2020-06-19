6342 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

This is a great location! This is the second floor one bedroom, one bathroom on a gated Community. This condo is move-in ready The kitchen has a dinette area for morning coffers and lots of cabinets, granite counter, and nice appliances. The community offers a clubhouse, pools tennis courts, and playground areas. There is assigned parking space for tenants. The community offers a pool, tennis courts. conveniently located to Tampa International Airport, beaches, restaurants, rocky point golf course, and many more!!!