Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:42 AM

6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE

6336 Newtown Circle ·
Location

6336 Newtown Circle, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Port Colony

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 36C1 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
WONDERFUL 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms CORNER Unit in North Bay Village ! Top Floor so no one above You. Showcasing a DELIGHTFUL Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, STYLISH Backsplash, NICE Appliances and PLENTY of Cabinets. The LARGE Living Room is VERY PRACTICAL and will ACCOMMODATE Everyone PLUS the OVERSIZED Balcony is PERFECT for RELAXING after a Long Day. HEAVENLY Master Bedroom offers much needed PRIVACY, an AMPLE Walk-In Closet and a SUMPTUOUS master bathroom. The Guest Bedroom is GREAT and features a Walk-In Closet as well. The Storage Room is an added BONUS. This GATED Waterfront Community offers Elevators, Several Pools, Laundry Facilities on the same Floor, Boat docks, Playground, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Clubhouse and is CONVENIENTLY located to EVERYTHING Tampa Bay has to offer, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Beaches, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and the Interstate close by for an EASY commute to Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB, St Pete, Apollo Beach and Riverview. You will be very HAPPY here ! VIRTUAL TOUR LINK : https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3246614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have any available units?
6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have?
Some of 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country.
Does 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6336 NEWTOWN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
