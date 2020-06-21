6336 Newtown Circle ·

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

WONDERFUL 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms CORNER Unit in North Bay Village ! Top Floor so no one above You. Showcasing a DELIGHTFUL Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, STYLISH Backsplash, NICE Appliances and PLENTY of Cabinets. The LARGE Living Room is VERY PRACTICAL and will ACCOMMODATE Everyone PLUS the OVERSIZED Balcony is PERFECT for RELAXING after a Long Day. HEAVENLY Master Bedroom offers much needed PRIVACY, an AMPLE Walk-In Closet and a SUMPTUOUS master bathroom. The Guest Bedroom is GREAT and features a Walk-In Closet as well. The Storage Room is an added BONUS. This GATED Waterfront Community offers Elevators, Several Pools, Laundry Facilities on the same Floor, Boat docks, Playground, Tennis and Basketball Courts, Clubhouse and is CONVENIENTLY located to EVERYTHING Tampa Bay has to offer, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Beaches, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and the Interstate close by for an EASY commute to Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB, St Pete, Apollo Beach and Riverview. You will be very HAPPY here ! VIRTUAL TOUR LINK : https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3246614